Charlotte Theatre Presents Vikram Madan’s “A Hatful Of Dragons”

What do you get when you take a zany and imaginative poetry book for children and put it in the hands of passionate and creative theatre education students? Well, you get UNC Charlotte’s newest traveling show, A Hatful of Dragons.

This month, the UNC Charlotte Department of Theatre presents an original children’s play adapted from the book of poetry by Vikram Madan, A Hatful of Dragons. Associate Professor of Theatre Education Beth Murray, along with student playwrights Micah Contee, Isabelle Grise, Erin Jarrell, Maxwell Martin, Brittney Tavira-Cuevas and Courtney Cox Tillson, have created a theatre experience that is perfect for young kids and their parents.

