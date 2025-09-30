Charlotte Soccer Star Amelia Brown Recognized By The American Conference

Senior midfielder Amelia Brown was named an American Conference Honorable Mention for the week of 9/22-9/28, the Conference announced on Monday (Sept. 29) afternoon.

Brown played a key role in Charlotte’s undefeated week in Texas, where the Niners downed North Texas 3-2 on Sept. 25 and drew with UTSA 1-1 on Sept. 28 to bounce back from a loss against No. 11 Memphis in the team’s Conference opener. Brown played all 90 minutes in both games from her defensive midfield position, impacting the game all over the pitch and playing an especially decisive role in the win over North Texas.

After Charlotte fell behind early against the Mean Green, it was an incisive opening pass from Brown that keyed the Niners’ equalizer, earning the Cary, N.C. native her first assist of the season and the second of her collegiate career. She stepped up again in the 73rd minute with the score deadlocked at 2-2, calmly scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot. It’s her third goal this season, all coming in wins for the Niners.

Against UTSA, Brown helped lead a Charlotte defensive effort that held the Roadrunners scoreless until an 89th minute penalty in the Niners’ first American Conference visit to San Antonio.