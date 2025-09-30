October Events At Central Piedmont Support Student Wellness

Central Piedmont Counseling Services is hosting a variety of events throughout October to support student wellness and raise awareness about domestic violence. Whether you’re looking to de-stress, learn something new, or connect with others, there’s something for everyone.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month information tables

Stop by to sign a pledge to end domestic violence and pick up a purple ribbon to show your support.

Harris 1 Lobby — all month

Harper IV Lobby — all month

Merancas IV Lobby and Transport Systems Building — all month

Relax & recharge

Take a break from mid-terms and finals with hands-on activities designed to help you unwind.

Harris — Wed., Oct. 1, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., Harris 1 Lobby

Merancas — Tue., Oct. 7, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Merancas IV Room 100

Mindful Music Lounge

Explore calming music spaces featuring Jazz, Lo-Fi/Chillhop, and Native/World sounds. Contribute to a community “Feel Good” playlist and learn how intentional listening supports emotional wellness.

Central — Tue., Oct. 7, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Parr Center Huddle Rooms A–C

Cato — Thu., Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Annable 024

Mocktails & more

Learn about standard drink sizes, alcohol abuse prevention, and enjoy a mocktail for participating.

Harper — Mon., Oct. 20, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Harper IV Room 102

Harris — Wed., Oct. 22, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Harris 1 Lobby

De-stress table

Drop by for stress-relief activities including stress balls, jewelry making, coloring, snacks, and more.

Levine — Wed., Oct. 22, 12 p.m.–2 p.m., Levine 1 Lobby

MORE >>>