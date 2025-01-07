Charlotte Soccer Star Ian Pilcher Bound For The Big Kick In The MLS

Charlotte 49ers men’s soccer player Ian Pilcher was selected by San Diego FC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He was the 24th pick in the draft, and the fifth 49er in program history to be chosen in the first round and 17th overall.

A senior defender, Pilcher guided the 49ers to consecutive American Athletic Conference Championships in 2023 and 2024, along with three NCAA Tournament appearances (2021, 2023, 2024). The Charlotte, North Carolina, native and team captain appeared in 66 games, starting 60 and totaling five goals and 11 points for the 49ers.

San Diego FC will begin play in 2025 as the latest expansion team in Major League Soccer.

Charlotte head men’s soccer coach Kevin Langan said, “San Diego is not only getting a great player but an incredible young man.”

