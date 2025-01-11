Queens University Friends Of The Library Presents Valerie Bauerlein

Thursday, January 23, 2025

Queens Hall, Queens University of Charlotte

6:30pm-8pm



Queens University of Charlotte Friends of the Library is hosting a For the Love of Crime event featuring Valerie Bauerlein and her book The Devil At His Elbow.

Valerie Bauerlein is a national reporter for The Wall Street Journal who writes about small-town America and Southern politics, economics, and culture. She has covered the South her entire career, including nineteen years at the Journal and four years at The State in Columbia, South Carolina. Ms. Bauerlein graduated from Duke University. She lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her husband and their two children.

Friends of the Library members receive free registration to this event.

All non-members, including guests, are $20 per person

Register Here