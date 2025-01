Dale F. Halton Theater

 From 1 Feb 2025

 7:00 PM

Join the Lunar New Year Gala and experience an unforgettable evening of culture, connection, and festivity! You will be immersed in rich Chinese heritage with most skillful performances. This highly anticipated annual event will bring the joy of this auspicious season and welcome a year filled with new beginnings, blessings, and community spirit. Come celebrate with us!

