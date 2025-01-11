Jae Emerling Appointed Dean For Research In Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture

Dean José Gámez has appointed Professor of Art History Jae Emerling the new associate dean for research in the UNC Charlotte College of Arts + Architecture. Emerling assumes the position with the start of the spring 2025 semester.

The associate dean for research serves as the dean’s senior research officer and works to advance the mission of the College of Arts + Architecture through the support of the college’s research initiatives (both graduate and undergraduate) and the strategic pursuit of research and extramural funding. In consultation with Dean Gámez, Emerling will develop, establish, and lead research policies, procedures, programs/initiatives, and goals for the college. In this effort, he will be expected to work closely with the UNC Charlotte Division of Research, support interdisciplinary grant initiatives (such as ArtXSci), seek new arts research opportunities, and recruit, convene and support current and future researchers and research teams within the college. Emerling will also serve as the college’s liaison and administrative advisor to its research centers and labs.

Emerling is a professor of modern and contemporary art history. He is the author of three books: Theory for Art History (2005, second edition 2019), Photography: History and Theory (2012), and Transmissibility: Writing Aesthetic History (2023). His work has also appeared in the Journal of Visual Culture, History of Photography, Radical Philosophy, CAA Reviews, and the Journal of Art Historiography.

The associate dean for research is a 12-month appointment, and Emerling will serve a three-year term with a possible renewal for an additional three-year term.

MORE >>>