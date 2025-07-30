Charlotte Star Justin Matthews Recognized By The Golf Coaches Association of America

Justin Matthews of Charlotte Men’s Golf has been named a 2024-25 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar, announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Matthews is a finance major and currently holds a 3.57 GPA. His 71.30 season stroke average was the fourth best in program history, which earned himself AAC All-Conference honors along with Seb Cave and Daniel Boone, Jr. At the Gators Invitational, Matthews finished in second place and shot a 202 in the tournament, tied for the second-best individual score through 54 holes in Charlotte Men’s Golf history. His second-round score of 64 tied the program record while Cave did the same at the Mason Rudolph Intercollegiate.

To be eligible for Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.

In addition to the Cobalt Golf All-American Scholar honor, Matthews was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. 556 NCAA Division I athletes from 190 schools earned 2024-25 Cobalt Golf All-America Scholar honors.

