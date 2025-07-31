From Pakistan, Zarshal Saeed Finds Her Engineering Niche At Charlotte

Zarshal Saeed always lived with a strong sense of purpose. But when she left the familiar streets of Pakistan for the fast-paced energy of America, her life took a turn she never quite expected.

Back home, she was on a steady path — college, engineering, a certain future. Then came marriage and a move across the globe. Suddenly, she was in a new country, starting over. She transferred her college credits to UNC Charlotte, where she and her husband both were studying engineering, and began building a new life—and a young family.

Starting Fresh, Finding Balance

Adjusting to a new country, a different academic system and motherhood all at once could have been overwhelming. But for Zarshal, it became the foundation for something bigger. At the William States Lee College of Engineering, she juggled a demanding civil engineering program with the responsibilities of marriage and, soon, a baby daughter.

While her husband, Khawaja Numon Waheed, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology in December 2024, Zarshal kept pushing toward her own bachelor’s in civil engineering, set to finish in summer 2025. She even got a head start on her master’s. “I’ve completed nine graduate credits—that’s the maximum you can do as an undergrad. They count toward both degrees, which really helped,” she said.

A Change of Plans

Zarshal didn’t always plan to go into transportation engineering. “It’s funny—I was more into structures or geotech at first,” she said with a laugh. “Transportation wasn’t even on my list.” But that changed during her junior year, thanks to an internship with Kimley-Horn.

“Once I got into the field, I realized this is the kind of work I actually enjoy,” she said “Studying transportation is one thing, but doing it is totally different.”

She worked on a real project designing a new turn lane and traffic control plan for an industrial parkway. “On my last day, we submitted the final draft. I was really proud of it.”

That experience sparked her interest in traffic analysis, design and simulation—and gave her a clear direction.

Senior Design, Real-World Impact

Saeed’s final year brought another turning point: Senior Design. “That was my favorite class,” she said. “Professor Naylor made it fun and educational.” Her team tackled a real traffic issue near campus and proposed a roundabout to replace a congested intersection. “We did the whole thing—plans, designs, everything.”

An introvert, Zarshal was pleasantly surprised to find herself connecting with classmates in ways she didn’t expect. “I didn’t think I’d make so many friends, especially during Senior Design,” she added.

Looking Ahead

Zarshal had always dreamed of working in engineering — especially with roads and bridges — but her internship and capstone project gave her the clarity and confidence to aim higher. One day, she hopes to lead her own transportation-focused firm.

Balancing school, the Engineering Honors Program and a new baby while adjusting to life in a new country wasn’t easy. “It was definitely challenging,” she admitted. “But family support made a huge difference.” Her drive to make a real impact kept her going. “It gets overwhelming sometimes, but it’s so rewarding.”

A City That Feels Like Home

Charlotte has become more than just a place to study — it has become part of her inspiration. “I love that it’s a big city,” she said, a significant change from her small-town upbringing in Pakistan. “It’s amazing to be part of such a large, globally recognized community.”

And the pride she feels in her university? That runs deep. “When I talk to friends back in Pakistan and they say, ‘Oh, you go there? We’ve heard of Charlotte,’ it makes me really proud.”

From starting over to finding her calling, Zarshal Saeed’s journey is more than just a story of academic success. It’s about resilience, clarity, and building a future—one lane, one roundabout, one bold step at a time.

