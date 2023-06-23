Charlotte Student Awarded Scholarship For Her Commitment To Latinxs

Yuliana Ganan, a rising senior, is the 2022-23 recipient of the UNC Charlotte Yvette M. Huet Sí Se Puede Scholarship. Awarded to a junior or senior undergraduate student who demonstrates a continued commitment to the growth, support and empowerment of Latinx communities, the scholarship is earmarked for those who share this commitment, honor the legacies of those who have come before and will chart new pathways for those to come.

Ganan is a member of the Latinx Student Union, Latinx American Student Organization, the Hispanic College Awareness Program and Corazones Unidos Siempre Chi Upsilon Sigma National Latin Sorority. Currently a resident advisor, she has been a housing ambassador, NinerGuide and part of the Honors College.

MORE >>>