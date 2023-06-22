NC State Researchers Develop New AI Framework That Boosts Teamwork

NC State University researchers have developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) framework that is better than previous technologies at analyzing and categorizing dialogue between individuals, with the goal of improving team training technologies. The framework will enable training technologies to better understand how well individuals are coordinating with one another and working as part of a team.

“There is a great deal of interest in developing AI-powered training technologies that can understand teamwork dynamics and modify their training to foster improved collaboration among team members,” says Wookhee Min, co-author of a paper on the work and a research scientist at North Carolina State University. “However, previous AI architectures have struggled to accurately assess the content of what team members are sharing with each other when they communicate.”

