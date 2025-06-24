Charlotte Students Return From Ireland With An Open And Contemplative Mindset

Eleven UNC Charlotte students, including nine from the Department of Art and Art History, just returned from an unforgettable two-week summer study abroad experience in Ireland! ⁠

⁠Led by Art & Art History faculty Jane Dalton and Aspen Hochhalter, the program is a journey through modern Ireland, a place where art, history, spirituality, and mystery intertwine, creating the perfect backdrop for creative exploration.⁠

⁠Studying at the Burren College of Art along the western coastline, students immersed themselves in visual and verbal journaling, mindfulness meditation, and artistic discovery. Their journey included excursions to iconic sites like the Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands, culminating with a visit to the city of Galway. ⁠

⁠“I have learned to take in every aspect of the world around me with an open and contemplative mindset,” says student Sofia Serba-Davis, reflecting on the trip. ⁠

⁠Photos from Sofia Serba-Davis, Lucy Yeates, Didi Foreman, Tori Burnett, Rosa Diaz, Brook Barratt, James Novak, and Finlee Asher.

