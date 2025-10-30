Charlotte Team Selected For The 2025 Institute On AI, Pedagogy And The Curriculum

A collaborative team of UNC Charlotte faculty and staff members has been chosen to participate in the American Association of Colleges and Universities highly selective 2025 Institute on AI, Pedagogy and the Curriculum.

The AAC&U institute is a year-long, online forum designed to support designated higher education institutions as they develop pedagogy, policy and practice that meet AI’s rapidly evolving challenges, and embrace the integration of artificial intelligence into teaching and learning. Charlotte’s team joins those from 176 institutions nationwide for monthly meetings and webinars, mentor interactions and asynchronous learning opportunities through April 2026.

“UNC Charlotte has earned a reputation as a proactive leader in regard to the ethical and responsible integration and use of AI in teaching, learning and pedagogy,” said Leslie Zenk, associate provost, and an AAC&U institute participant. “With this opportunity to exchange information with likeminded higher ed leaders across the country, we will remain at AI’s forefront as we prepare our students for a workplace and world driven by artificial intelligence.”

The University-wide Charlotte team also includes:

Kiran Budhrani, director of teaching and learning innovation, Center for Teaching and Learning

Justin Cary, senior lecturer, writing, rhetoric and digital studies

Amy Kelso, senior associate general counsel

Kaela Lindquist, associate dean of students and director of student accountability and conflict resolution

Cat Mahaffey, teaching professor, writing, rhetoric and digital studies

Teresa Petty, associate provost for undergraduate education and dean of University College, Office of Undergraduate Education

Harini Ramaprasad, associate dean, undergraduate programs and student success

Jordan Register, instructional designer/technologist II, Center for Teaching and Learning

Gabriel Terejanu, professor, computer science;

Catherine Tingelstad, head of instruction and curriculum engagement, Atkins Library

Coral Wayland, senior associate dean for curriculum, Office of Undergraduate Education

Collaboration is key

The Charlotte team aims to broaden and guide the implementation of AI-related goals outlined in the University’s recently published recommendations of the Artificial Intelligence in Teaching and Learning Task Force. Specifically, as a group, they will foster knowledge sharing and cross-functional collaboration to support effective growth in teaching and learning with AI.

“UNC Charlotte’s inclusion in the AAC&U Institute for AI, Pedagogy and the Curriculum reaffirms the University’s leadership regarding AI’s wide-ranging applications and our growing expertise surrounding responsible use,” said Teresa Petty, whose focus is assuring an undergraduate experience that prepares new alumni to be competitive, adaptable and employable over their lifetime. “We look forward to learning with and from progressive higher education leaders and further refining our approach to creating a robust and sustainable AI environment for teaching and learning.”

Learn more about AAC&U’s 2025 Institute on AI, Pedagogy and the Curriculum.

