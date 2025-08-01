Charlotte To Award 1,000+ Degrees And Certificates In First Ever Summer Commencement

UNC Charlotte will hold its inaugural Summer Commencement for 2025 graduates, Saturday, Aug. 9, in Dale F. Halton Arena.

During the ceremony, the University will confer more than 1,000 degrees and certificates — at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate levels.



Pennda A. Arami, who will receive a Master of Arts in ethics and applied psychology, a Master of Science in criminal justice and a graduate certificate in crime analysis will serve as bell ringer. Susan K. Michael, a senior lecturer of chemistry, will serve as university marshal.

Important Commencement Reminders

Graduating students are required to have a UNC Charlotte student ID card or mobile ID to enter the graduation area. If you do not have a valid UNC Charlotte ID card, follow the instructions on how to download a mobile ID.

A clear bag policy will be enforced at Halton Arena, and umbrellas and balloons are not allowed in the facility.

Parking and Transportation

The following changes to parking and transportation operations will occur Friday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 9, for Summer Commencement.

The following decks/lots will close at 11 p.m., Friday, Aug. 8, to prepare for commencement parking: West Deck, Cone Decks 1 and 2, SAC ADA, SAC North and Lots 7 and 7A.

Parking at East Deck, South Village Deck or North Deck is recommended for those not attending commencement.

Niner Transit buses will run on normal routes for commencement Saturday, Aug. 9. Commencement guests are welcome to ride Niner Transit buses, which are fare-free and do not require ID to board.

buses will run on normal routes for commencement Saturday, Aug. 9. Commencement guests are welcome to ride Niner Transit buses, which are fare-free and do not require ID to board. Paratransit will run from the Union Deck to the SAC ADA drop-off from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. Arrange pickup ahead of time or call (704) 687-5636 to request Paratransit on-demand service.

will run from the Union Deck to the SAC ADA drop-off from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. Arrange pickup ahead of time or call (704) 687-5636 to request Paratransit on-demand service. View real-time Niner Transit, Paratransit and shuttle locations with the Passio GO! App.

Contact Parking and Transportation Services at (704) 687-0161 or email pats@charlotte.edu with any questions.\

