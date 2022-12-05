Charlotte Track & Field Athlete Sets School Record—Again

UNC Charlotte Track & Field Distance Athlete, Nick Scudder, competed in the 5,000m at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at Boston University over the weekend and finished the 5,000m with a time of 13:33.69, beating his own school record of 13:47.51. His time in the race allowed Scudder to finish 23rd overall in the 5,000m in Boston.

Scudder has already had an impressive year for Charlotte. During the cross country season, Scudder won the individual championship at the 2022 NCAA Southeast Regionals, which qualified him for the NCAA Championships. Scudder was also the individual champion at the 2022 Conference USA Championships. With this performance in Boston, Scudder looks to keep up the form he had during the cross country season into the track & field season as well.

