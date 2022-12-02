JCSU Standout Athletes Earn CIAA Rookies Of The Week

FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#5 Ezekiel Cannedy, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr, 6-2 Guard – Kings Mountain, NC)

In three games last week, Ezekiel Cannedy averaged 14.3 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 45 percent shooting from behind the arc.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#22 India Howard, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr., 6-1 Forward – Coppell, TX)

India Howard dropped 20 points and 12 rebounds in the 86-64 win over Bluefield State, which was the Golden Bulls’ only game last week.

