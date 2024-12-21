Charlotte Urban Institute Releases “State of Our Data Report” 

The Charlotte Urban Institute (Institute) + Charlotte Regional Data Trust (Data Trust) have studied the growth and challenges of our 14-county region for decades, working closely with community partners and other diverse stakeholders on issues ranging from homelessness to preserving our environmental resources. We exist to equip changemakers in our communities and region with data and information that kindles community transformation and makes a difference in people’s lives. Ultimately, as a nonpartisan, applied research and community outreach center, we not only seek solutions to the social, economic and environmental challenges facing our communities, we also work to help people in the community understand our findings through data-driven insights.

This year, we are proud to share more about who we are, our work and our partners, the data we hold in trust today, and our vision for the future through our inaugural State of Our Data report.

