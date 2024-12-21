Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber Initiates A Strategic Working Group

Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber has established a Strategic Plan Update Working Group to review and revise the University’s strategic plan, “Shaping What’s Next”, to ensure the plan remains aligned with Board of Governors policies and reflects the University’s progress and priorities.

“UNC Charlotte’s strategic plan is our roadmap to continued excellence and impact,” said Gaber. With our rise to a top-tier research university and rapid progress toward our 10-year goals, this update ensures we remain forward-looking while aligning with state policy and our mission to prepare graduates to lead with purpose and integrity.”

Led by Kim Bradley, chief of staff, the 10-member group includes representatives from academic affairs, research, student affairs, communications, and faculty and student leadership.

Working Group Members are:

Kim Bradley, chief of staff (chair), Chancellor’s Office

Debra Smith, associate professor of Africana Studies, Faculty Council

Isaiah Grayson, Student Government Association president

Kaitlin Klotz, Graduate and Professional Student Government president

Bernadette Donovan-Merkert, dean, Klein College of Science

Leslie Zenk, associate provost, Academic Affairs

Steve Coppola, associate provost, Office of Institutional Research and Decision Support

Jen Ames Stuart, chief marketing and communications officer, University Communications

Kevin Bailey, vice chancellor, Division of Student Affairs

John Daniels, vice chancellor, Division of Research

The update is not a comprehensive refresh, which will take place at the end of the fifth year in 2026. Instead, the working group will focus on three primary objectives: revising metrics to reflect the University’s progress, ensuring compliance with UNC System policies and updating goals, objectives and action steps as deemed necessary to incorporate strategic priorities.

The process is expected to conclude in early 2025. The campus community will be given the opportunity to provide feedback on proposed revisions and review the final plan before submission to the Board of Trustees for approval.

Additionally, in anticipation of the updates to the strategic plan, the mission statement was revised and approved by the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees on Aug. 7, 2024, and the UNC Board of Governors on Nov. 14, 2024. The revisions were made to ensure compliance with all relevant policies and also allowed the University to emphasize its leadership in urban research, real-world applications and strategic partnerships. The revised statement underscores UNC Charlotte’s dedication to preparing graduates for career success and meaningful contributions to society.

MORE >>>