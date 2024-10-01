Charlotte Wind Ensemble And Symphonic Band Oct 2
Wed, Oct 02, 2024 | 7:30pm
Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theatre
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
The Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Symphonic Band, under director Dr. Brian Taylor, and the Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Hunter Kopczynski.
SYMPHONIC BAND
Hands Across the Sea by John Philip Sousa
Mare Tranquilitas by Roger Zare
Of Endless Miles and Empty Rafts by Michele Fernández
Aquarium by Johan de Meij
WIND ENSEMBLE
D’un matin de printemps by Lili Boulanger
Hold this Boy and Listen by Carter Pann
Concerto for Wind Ensemble, IV. Soul, by Kevin Day
The Free Lance “On to Victory” by John Philip Sousa
Pequeña Suite para Banda by Luis Serrano Alarcón
Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8 a piece for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.