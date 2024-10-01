Charlotte Wind Ensemble And Symphonic Band Oct 2

Wed, Oct 02, 2024 | 7:30pm

Robinson Hall, Anne R. Belk Theatre

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

The Department of Music presents the UNC Charlotte Symphonic Band, under director Dr. Brian Taylor, and the Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Hunter Kopczynski.

SYMPHONIC BAND

Hands Across the Sea by John Philip Sousa

Mare Tranquilitas by Roger Zare

Of Endless Miles and Empty Rafts by Michele Fernández

Aquarium by Johan de Meij

WIND ENSEMBLE

D’un matin de printemps by Lili Boulanger

Hold this Boy and Listen by Carter Pann

Concerto for Wind Ensemble, IV. Soul, by Kevin Day

The Free Lance “On to Victory” by John Philip Sousa

Pequeña Suite para Banda by Luis Serrano Alarcón

Buy tickets here. The tickets are $8 a piece for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

