Charlotte Men’s Soccer Earns 3 Awards From American Athletic Conference

Charlotte Men’s Soccer secured three of the four weekly awards from the American Athletic Conference with Daniel Moore winning AAC Defensive Player of the Week, Chris Dommer earning AAC Offensive Player of the Week, and Elias Arsvoll being named AAC Freshman of the Week.

The honors follow the #9 Niners 4-1 victory over South Florida in league play on Friday, Sep. 27.

Starting at left-back on Friday, Moore earned assists on Charlotte’s first two goals. He was credited with his first assist on Natsuki Ogata’s goal in the eighth minute. From just outside the box, Moore sent in an absolute rocket that hit the right post and bounced in front of Ogata for clean-up duty and goal No. 1. In the 34th minute, he recorded the assist on Arsvoll’s goal, which gave Charlotte a 2-0 lead entering halftime.

Defensively, the Charlotte, N.C., native was part of a back line that held the Bulls to just five shot attempts over the 90-minute frame. USF needed a penalty kick to score its lone goal. Moore is now second on the team with three assists.



Moore is the second 49er to receive Defensive Player of the Week honors from the conference this year. Charlotte is the only team with two such players and Ian Pilcher is the only two-time award recipient this season.

As a reserve, Dommer scored a goal and assisted on another in the 4-1 win. His three points were tied for the team-high. The Copenhagen, Denmark native and former NJCAA All-American scored his first goal in a Charlotte uniform in the 80th minute and then followed that score up with his first assist in the 84th minute for the Green & White. Dommer made a great underlapping run, receiving a pass from Arsvoll, and immediately sending in a missile to the back of the net. His assist was to Richardson, threading a beautiful through ball past two defenders before Richardson’s chip shot goal.

Dommer is also the second Charlotte player to receive AAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Once again, the Niners are the only team with two honorees this season.

Arsvoll, making his second collegiate start, recorded a goal and assist in the win, tying Dommer with a team-high three points. The Bryne, Norway native scored in the 34th minute as the recipient of the cross by Moore. In the 80th minute, he sent in a fantastic pass in space into the box, which allowed Dommer to run onto it and score.

After scoring the game-winner against Campbell, Arsvoll now had five points through four games this season.

Charlotte is the only team in the league with more than one AAC Freshman of the Week this season. Arsvoll is the third, after Jaedon Richardson and Daire McCarthy.

The nationally-ranked 49ers (6-0-2) take a break from conference play to battle against Saint Louis (3-2-3) in Missouri on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

