The Center for Global Engagement and the Office of Mentoring & Coaching are excited to offer monthly virtual exchange experiences for Central Piedmont students from October 2024 – May 2025. Each month, we’ll explore one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the context of a country in Africa, featuring insights from local community leaders and student discussions.

October Virtual Exchange:

Date: Thursday, October 3

Time: 12:30 – 2:00 p.m.

Focus: Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peace, Justice, & Strong Institutions in Rwanda

You’ll hear from Marc Gwamaka of Aegis Trust, who leads national youth leadership programs in Rwanda and is the founder of Walk to Remember, a global education initiative to fight genocide. Following the presentation, students will participate in peer discussions with students from African colleges.

Register here to receive the link to the virtual exchange.

Questions? Contact the Center for Global Engagement at global.learning@cpcc.edu or call 704-330-6167.

