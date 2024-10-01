JCSU’s Zen Den Offers Respite For The Tired And Stressed

By CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

College life can be a brew of experiences: academic, social, community-driven. College life can be rich with firsts for students: first college football and basketball games, first college level courses, first time spending time away from home. The excitement can sometimes turn to stress, if we are not careful. Dean Anita Bledsoe-Gardner of the JCSU College of Liberal Arts, had an idea that would offer respite for the tired mind and stressed soul. It’s called the Zen Den, and it’s located inside the Edward E. Crutchfield Center for Integrated Studies on the JCSU campus.

According to Inside Higher Ed, 56% of American college students have reported experiencing chronic levels of stress, defined as feeling overwhelmed and pressured to complete tasks on a persistent basis. This can affect and interrupt their daily habits: eating, sleeping, concentrating, according to TimelyCare, a virtual mental health platform to which JCSU students have access. That is way Dr. Bledsoe-Gardner created the Zen Den. She purchased pillows, rugs, wall-hangings, and more to create a peaceful setting for meditation. “The Zen Den is a meditation room that serves as a dedicated space for practicing mindfulness, meditation, and contemplation,” Bledsoe-Garner said.

Appreciating the solution also means understanding the widespread problem of stress in the U.S. It can pique for students when balancing homework, work outside of school, and career planning. In addition, exams can be a primary stress point and stress levels can differ by major. 69% of American students in the social sciences identify exams as a major stressor, while 54% of American students in the social sciences, and 37% of American students in the arts and humanities identify exam stress this way.

Dr. Bledsoe Garner says the Zen Den can help. “The purpose of such a room is to provide an environment for faculty, staff and students that helps individuals focus, relax, and cultivate a sense of inner peace. No electronic devices are permitted in the room and no verbal communication during meditation periods.”

The Zen Den can be a campus sanctuary for faculty and staff, too. According to the National Education Association, mental health needs of faculty, staff, and students are equivalent. Institutional support helps. Dr. Bledsoe-Gardner says, “the Zen Den will have guided meditations once per month that will be offered by our in-residence counselor, Ms. Tierra Parsons on every second Thursday of the month at 12PM.” Bledsoe-Gardner will plan sessions for campus athletes, as well. The Coach Foundation reports 89% of students who meditate have enhanced emotional regulation. The JCSU Zen Den could open up a world of possibilities.

Zen Den Hours of Operation

Edward E. Crutchfield Center for Integrated Studies, 1st Floor

Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Open Sessions)

Thursday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Open Session)

Second Thursday 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. (Guided Therapy)

Friday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Open Session)

Friday 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Quiet Place for Salah, Muslim Prayer)

