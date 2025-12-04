Charlotte’s Alpha Phi Alpha Is Aligned On Energy And Precision—And Can’t Stop Winning

By MICAH JORDAN, Communications Assistant for Student Affairs

Alpha Phi Alpha’s Mu Tau Chapter walked into this year’s stroll competition carrying a legacy: seven wins in nine years, and big expectations. But according to chapter member Diego Cuffee-Disla, that legacy was not a cushion. It was fuel.

On Oct. 17, the stroll competition lit up the night. Fraternities and sororities that are part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council brought uniquely themed rounds of precision, rhythm and brother/sisterhood showcasing. It was in this charged arena that the Mu Tau Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha delivered yet again, treating that stage not as a formality, but as a proving ground.

Cuffee-Disla described the preparation process as “very detailed and full of energy,” emphasizing that the team refused to get comfortable despite their winning streak. Instead, they doubled down on precision, discipline and intensity.

“Our aim was to not get comfortable,” he said. “We stayed hungry.”

For Cuffee-Disla, being part of this victory carried deep personal significance. As a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., joining the chapter’s history of excellence meant more than bringing home another trophy.

“Winning meant the world to me,” Cuffee-Disla said. “I’m now part of history amongst my illustrious chapter. It’s the standard to win, of course … but putting in the hard work behind the scenes made this win purposeful.”

That hard work was not without its challenges. The most difficult part, Cuffee-Disla explained, was getting everyone aligned on energy and precision. Each round demanded clean transitions, sharp movements and perfect teamwork. To get there, the team had to commit beyond official practices.

“We solved it by paying closer attention to details and repping the movements even more outside of practice,” he said.

When show night arrived, nerves were high, but the crowd became the spark the brothers needed. Cuffee-Disla said the love and energy from the audience played a major role in the performance.

“It gave us that extra boost of confidence,” Cuffee-Disla said. “Our nerves were through the roof the whole week, but their support pushed us.”

Looking ahead, Cuffee-Disla has clear advice for any student organization hoping to compete at this level next year: give everything.

“Give it your absolute all even when you feel unmotivated or frustrated,” he said. “Push through. Make every practice count and feel the music.”

With eight titles behind them, Alpha Phi Alpha’s Mu Tau Chapter continues to set the standard. And as Diego’s story shows, their dominance is not built on reputation: It is built on hard work.

More information on Greek student organizations at UNC Charlotte can be found on the Fraternity and Sorority Life website.

