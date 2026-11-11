Charlotte’s Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering Ranks #1 In Graduate Earnings

By KANOUSA THAPA

UNC Charlotte’s Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering was recently ranked No. 1 in earnings among Charlotte area graduates. According to the recent analysis of federal data that measures salary four years after graduation, alumni from the program reported making a median annual earning of $97,109, more than any other graduate in the region.

Graduates from electrical and construction-related engineering degrees produced two of the next three top-earning salaries, each reporting above $90,000. Nine of the top 20 degrees are within the William States Lee College of Engineering.

Jim Conrad, P.E., chair of the electrical and computer engineering department, explains how foundational skills and hands-on experiences prepare students for the higher-paying careers.

“In today’s corporate environment of engineering teams, system design and artificial intelligence tools, our students are well positioned for these high-paying jobs,” said Conrad. “They have learned the fundamental knowledge of their discipline, practiced problem-solving skills on industry-relevant projects and worked in teams on these projects. Our University experiences are exactly what employers are wanting in today’s workforce.”

Preparing students for the world of technology

At UNC Charlotte, the Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering helps students prepare to work in the field through a curriculum that focuses on practical applications. Students can explore areas such as machine learning, digital design, robotics and computer networking. The program, accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, includes a senior capstone project that provides students an opportunity to collaborate with one another to create solutions for real-world, complex engineering challenges. These experiences are designed to help students apply their classroom knowledge to the actual industrial problems, helping them figure out technical issues in preparation for future careers in the industry.

High-value education for high-demand careers

UNC Charlotte’s Electrical Engineering program helps students prepare for roles in electrical signals and systems, electronics, electromagnetics, power systems and more. The University offers areas for different interests including chip design, robotics, renewable energy and machine learning. With the program’s ABET accreditation and senior design project, it gives students an opportunity to connect classroom knowledge with professional engineering practices.

Another path to a high-value career is through the Albert School of Construction. At UNC Charlotte, the construction programs help students prepare for upcoming projects that involve the planning and development of buildings and infrastructure. Within the classwork, projects can focus on planning, scheduling and cost estimating, which helps students develop skills that are relevant to the construction industry. Through undergraduate programs such as construction engineering and construction management, students are able to connect with professionals and gain technical and practical experience within the field.

UNC Charlotte prepares engineering graduates for industry’s growing reliance on advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning. Armed with critical technical skills, these graduates are strongly positioned to lead innovation, technology and infrastructure developments, directly driving the Charlotte region’s economic and urban growth.

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