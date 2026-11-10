Central Piedmont Music Department Presents Free Kaleidoscope Concert
Mark your calendar: The Music Department at Central Piedmont Community College will present its first annual Kaleidoscope Concert.
- Date & Time: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Halton Theater in the Overcash Building on Central Piedmont’s Central Campus
Why it matters: The new concert showcases the variety of musicians and music found across Central Piedmont.
What you’ll hear:
- Jazz ensembles
- Chorus
- Student chamber music
- Faculty soloists
- Music written hundreds of years ago alongside works composed this year
The experience: The approximately 80-minute concert will move continuously between musical selections, with lighting directing the audience’s attention from the stage to the balcony.
Tickets are required and can be reserved online.
Bottom line: If you want to experience the range of Central Piedmont’s music program in one performance, Kaleidoscope brings it all together.