Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
ArtsCentral Piedmont Community CollegeGeneral

Central Piedmont Music Department Presents Free Kaleidoscope Concert

CStandard

Mark your calendar: The Music Department at Central Piedmont Community College will present its first annual Kaleidoscope Concert. 

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Location: Halton Theater in the Overcash Building on Central Piedmont’s Central Campus

Why it matters: The new concert showcases the variety of musicians and music found across Central Piedmont. 

What you’ll hear: 

  • Jazz ensembles 
  • Chorus 
  • Student chamber music 
  • Faculty soloists 
  • Music written hundreds of years ago alongside works composed this year 

The experience: The approximately 80-minute concert will move continuously between musical selections, with lighting directing the audience’s attention from the stage to the balcony.  

Tickets are required and can be reserved online. 

Bottom line: If you want to experience the range of Central Piedmont’s music program in one performance, Kaleidoscope brings it all together.

MORE >>>