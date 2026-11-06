Charlotte Theatre Department Presents “John Proctor Is The Villain” Nov 12-15

Anne R. Belk Theater, Robinson Hall

Nov 12 – Nov 14 at 7:30 PM (ET)

Nov 15 – at 2:00 PM (ET)

Directed by Roxanne Wellington

About John Proctor Is The Villain

John Proctor Is the Villain is a powerhouse contemporary play written by American playwright Kimberly Belflower. Seamlessly blending razor-sharp comedy with a fierce, dramatic core, the work has been hailed by The New York Times as “urgent, hilarious, thrilling”. It centers on a new generation of young women boldly dismantling long-held narratives to reclaim their own voices.

Plot and Core Themes

Set in 2018 within a rural, one-stoplight town in Appalachian Georgia, the play follows a group of high school juniors in an AP English class. As they dissect Arthur Miller’s canonical drama The Crucible, the town around them is rocked by its own unfolding sex scandals and institutional power struggles.

The students begin questioning the rigid academic lens they have been taught. They explicitly challenge the traditional view of John Proctor as a flawless, tragic hero, reframing his relationship with Abigail Williams through a modern #MeToo perspective. Fueled by a high-octane pop soundtrack, adolescent rage, and profound optimism, the piece explores female friendship, sex education, grooming, and the power of young people to control their own life stories.

Critical Legacy

The play has captured a cultural zeitgeist. Beyond its commercial success, it was preserved for posterity in June 2025 when it was filmed by the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at the Library for the Performing Arts, solidifying its place as a cornerstone text of modern feminist theater.

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