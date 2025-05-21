Charlotte’s Dr. Pinku Mukherjee Pioneers Breakthrough Cancer Research With Million Dollar NCInnovation Grant

UNC Charlotte’s Dr. Pinku Mukherjee, a nationally acclaimed cancer researcher, is earning high praise—and a major research boost—thanks to a newly awarded $1.1 million grant from NCInnovation. The nonprofit, dedicated to catalyzing innovation at North Carolina’s public universities, has committed $13.6 million to 17 projects across 12 institutions. Among them, Dr. Mukherjee’s groundbreaking work stands out for its potential to reshape cancer treatment as we know it.

Dr. Mukherjee, the Irwin Belk Distinguished Professor in Cancer Research, is leading the charge in developing a cutting-edge T-cell engager, a novel therapeutic derived from a patented monoclonal antibody. This treatment specifically targets a tumor-specific protein found on 85% of solid tumors—including notoriously aggressive and chemotherapy-resistant pancreatic cancer.

“Our vision is to be globally recognized as an emerging top-tier research university driving discovery and innovation,” said Dr. Mukherjee. “Graduate students and postdoctoral fellows are the driving force in getting cutting-edge research done along with their mentors and advisors. Graduate students, along with their mentors, are in the driver’s seat to bring about the progress that we need to realize the Niner vision.”

Dr. Mukherjee’s research, which builds on her past work at the Mayo Clinic, exemplifies the mission of NCInnovation to move university-based discoveries toward commercialization.

“North Carolina’s public universities are working on truly amazing technologies, from improving poultry and livestock mortality rates to treating diseases like Alzheimer’s and pancreatic cancer,” said Michelle Bolas, executive vice president and chief innovation officer of NCInnovation. “NCInnovation helps researchers advance their discoveries… strengthening the university-to-industry pipeline that’s central to American competitiveness.”

John Daniels, UNC Charlotte’s vice chancellor of research, echoed this sentiment. “NCInnovation’s investments in the research underway by Drs. Mukherjee and Trammell highlight the University’s nationally recognized programs in biological and optical science.”

Since joining UNC Charlotte in 2009, Dr. Mukherjee has fostered wide-ranging collaborations across health systems and academic institutions. Her contributions have earned her prestigious accolades including the O. Max Gardner Award in 2015 and the First Citizens Bank Scholars Medal in 2018.

As UNC Charlotte continues to rise among elite research institutions, Dr. Mukherjee’s work stands as a powerful testament to the innovation, dedication, and real-world impact thriving in North Carolina’s public university system.

