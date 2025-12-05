Charlotte’s Four-Legged Safety Officers Are Resources That Differentiate The Campus

By TENILLE DELLINGER

Super-pups … unite! The dog days are upon us at UNC Charlotte, and this trio is paw-sitively the best team on campus! Expert K-9s Barney, Dany and Charli — in partnership with their handlers from the Department of Police and Public Safety — put their intuitive superpowers to work every day to keep the campus community safe.

“Our highly trained K-9 unit complements the specialized expertise of UNC Charlotte Police Department officers, bringing skills that benefit the entire campus community,” said Jeffrey Baker, chief of police for the University.

Meet Warmhearted Barney

K-9 Barney, a 7-year-old labrador retriever, joined the Police and Public Safety Department in 2020. His handler, Lt. Santerrio Johnson, oversees both the K-9 unit and the Criminal Investigations Division at the University.

Barney, originally from the Netherlands, came to North Carolina primarily for explosive ordinance detection training but learned to conduct article searches and to track humans. Upon Barney’s arrival at UNC Charlotte, Lt. Johnson decided to focus his training on one task — locating explosive compounds.

“I find that it’s best to focus a K-9’s training on one task in the environment that we work in,” said Lt. Johnson. “Having an explosive detection K-9 that can perform multiple tasks is often difficult to maintain in terms of consistent training and certification. Also, I think it diminishes their strengths — you know, ‘jack of all trades, master of none.’ We needed Barney to be at his best to serve our community.”

Lt. Johnson works every day and night with Barney. (Superheros never clock out!) He is part of the family, living and working with Lt. Johnson.

“It can be a sacrifice to have a trained K-9 by your side at all times, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Lt. Johnson.

Barney is great at his craft, but he really shines in the personality department.

“I call him Mr. PR,” said Lt. Johnson. “He loves people, belly rubs and attention, and he’s the most compassionate dog I know. He is always willing to work, but he is equally ready to play and make new friends.”

Lt. Johnson joined the force in 2013 after three years in law enforcement and six years in military police, and was selected by PPS leadership to lead Barney and oversee what is now the K-9 unit. A U.S. Air Force veteran with an established love for dogs and a readiness to work hard in dedication to the program, Lt. Johnson is the perfect fit for the role.

Meet Resolute Dany

All work and no play, K-9 Dany, a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, also is perpetually on the clock. Where Barney is half-work, half-play, Dany is 100% no-nonsense and always ready for the next job.

His handler, Cpl. Jason Johnson, who has been in law enforcement for over 18 years and with the University since 2016, helped train Barney alongside Lt. Johnson and found a growing interest in handling his own K-9. Then, along came Dany.

Dany joined PPS in mid-2024 from a private military corporation in Virginia that trains K-9s. Like Barney, Dany is trained as an explosive ordinance K-9, and he lives and works every day alongside Cpl. Johnson.

“Dany was raised to be a working dog, so play that isn’t work-driven is foreign to him,” said Cpl. Johnson. “Whereas Barney can shut off and enjoy playtime, Dany works for reward, but doesn’t care to play otherwise. I don’t have a pet in Dany, I have a colleague — he’s the best!”

K-9 Dany is fully trained and certified, but he’s been with Cpl. Johnson for just over a year. They are continuously learning how to best work together — something Barney and Lt. Johnson had to work through in their early days.

“I love to watch Dany work, and I look forward to the time when he can be on autopilot and work without as much direction from me,” said Cpl. Johnson. “It took almost a year to learn Dany’s behaviors and personality, but we’re growing together each day.”

One thing Cpl. Johnson takes particular pride in is sharing his experience with students and faculty.

Sniffing out the Truth

K-9s Barney and Dany use their superior sense of smell as they sniff their way throughout campus. Though their personalities differ tremendously, they are charged with the same task — seeking explosive compounds and making sure campus is as safe as possible, especially for large events.

You might see the K-9s around campus with their handlers as they survey buildings, exterior spaces and structures, especially before events such as commencement or football games.

They often work collectively but focus in different areas.

“Barney’s personality allows him to work best when there are people around,” said Lt. Johnson. “If there is a large crowd in an area, we prefer to use Barney to search those areas. If the area is less busy, Dany is the best fit. But, both K-9s are capable in any situation — we just play to their strengths to get the job done efficiently.”

A common assumption with police K-9s is that they are aggressive or serve to keep a community at bay. That’s simply not true, especially with these K-9s.

“Our K-9s aren’t patrol dogs, so they aren’t trained to attack, bite, seek drugs or be aggressive,” Cpl. Johnson explained. “They are here to work the job they are trained for and be a resource for campus.”

Meet Charli, the Loveable

K-9 Charlotte (Charli), a 6-month-old golden doodle, is the latest addition to the PPS team. She was donated by Darlin’ Doggies in Concord, North Carolina, this past summer to train to become a therapy dog for the campus community.

Her handler, Sgt. Angela Ortiz, who joined the UNC Charlotte Police Department in 2008, knew that a therapy dog would benefit students, faculty and staff. It’s something she’s hoped to pursue for several years.

“I approached Chief Baker with the idea of a campus therapy dog, and he enthusiastically approved,” said. Ortiz. “I fell in love with Charli, and Darlin’ Doggies generously supported my mission. The rest is history!”

Charli finished her K-9 responder academy training in mid-August, and when she is a year old, she will begin earning her American Kennel Club certification as a therapy dog.

“I know Charli will bring a lot of joy to the campus,” Ortiz said.

Paw-some Protectors and Campus Allies

From detecting explosive compounds to brightening spirits, these three four-legged employees serve to make UNC Charlotte — and the Queen City itself — better places.

“These pups are incredible resources that differentiate our campus as one that is putting safety and mental health first,” said Baker. “They even occasionally support Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and other nearby units.”

While safety is the primary goal for campus police officers, supporting UNC Charlotte’s campus culture is also important.

“When you see us and our K-9s around campus, you’re always welcome to say ‘Hi,’” said Lt. Johnson.

As with any working dog, it’s important to ask whether it’s appropriate to approach them. If they are working or just finished working, it’s unlikely they can entertain a head scratch at that moment. Similarly, the dogs associate treats and toys such as balls with training; attempting to entice them with these goodies might mislead them.

All of the handlers agree that when their K-9s are “off the clock” and in the mindset to meet people, they welcome attention from old and new friends. “Please come say ‘Hi’, if you see us,” said Ortiz.

