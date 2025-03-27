 Charlotte’s Pinky Chaisilprungruang Named Golfer of the Week

Pinky Chaisilprungruang of Charlotte Women’s Golfer was named the American Athletic Conference Co-Golfer of the Week on Wednesday (Mar. 26) after tying for first place at the City of Oaks Collegiate with East Carolina’s Danielle Modder. Chaisilprungruang and Modder both shot a 218 (+2) while battling windy conditions in Raleigh.

“My off the tee shots were solid last weekend,” said Chaisilprungruang. “While I struggled with some putts and approach shots, I did not give up. Every new shot meant a new opportunity for me. Whenever I had a bad swing, I would think of my team and how I want to make them proud.”

The victory was Pinky’s second of the 2025 spring season as she won the Daniel Island Invitational on Feb. 25th. On the path to victory, Pinky defeated three top 100 golfers.

“As a freshman, for Pinky to have finished inside the top 10 and at even par or better every time is a remarkable stat,” said coach Ryan Ashburn. “We are so proud of Pinky! Everyone enjoys watching her compete and I’m just excited that I have a front row seat.”

Charlotte Women’s Golf will return to action on March 31st when they travel to Jacksonville, Florida for the Coach Mo Intercollegiate at the St. Johns Golf and Country Club.

