Charlotte’s Swap Til Ya Drop Clothing Swap Shop Set For March 31

Students looking to refresh their wardrobe sustainably can stop by the Swap Til Ya Drop Clothing Swap Shop, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, during the Earth Day Festival in Belk Plaza.

Hosted by the Charlotte Office of Sustainability, the event encourages students to exchange gently used clothing as a way to promote eco‑friendly fashion habits and raise awareness about the environmental impact of fast fashion. Participants can donate items in advance and exchange them for tickets to be redeemed during the Festival.

How it works

Students receive one raffle ticket per donated item, which can be exchanged for clothing at the swap. Accessory donations — such as belts or bags — will be labeled on tickets and can only be redeemed for similar items. Up to 15 items may be donated per person.

Donation drop-off schedule

Donations are being accepted at the Office of Sustainability table through Monday, March 30, at the following campus locations:

Mondays from noon to 4 p.m., in the Popp Martin Student Union lobby

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m., outside of Prospector

Items accepted

Shirts and blouses

Pants, jeans, joggers, cargo pants, shorts, skirts

Jackets and coats

Accessories (belts, purses, bags)

Items not accepted

Undergarments

Swimwear

Hats

Shoes

Stained, soiled, excessively worn or unintentionally ripped items

For a full schedule of Earth Month events, please visit the Earth Month website.

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