JCSU Hosts 8th Annual Black Mental Health & Wellness Forum

By TAMMIE T. ELLIOTT

Thursday, Mar 19 from 9 am to 3 pm

Johnson C. Smith University (Truist : New Science Building) Charlotte, NC

Overview

A community forum addressing mental health and wellness among Black youth & young adults through education, dialogue, and lived experience.

Join Us for the 8th Annual Black Mental Health & Wellness Forum!

“Disrupting the Narrative: Reimagining Black Mental Health & Wellness – Youth/Young Adult Edition”

This forum explores the mental health and wellness of Black youth and young adults. Engage in dynamic panel discussions and guided dialogue that examine factors shaping Black youth well-being. Walk away with practical strategies to promote resilience, emotional wellness, prevention, and extend support beyond traditional clinical settings.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, connect, and contribute to a reimagined narrative of Black mental health and wellness.

Lunch will be provided.

NASW-NC CEU approved 4hrs.

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