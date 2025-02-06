Connect With Colleges And Universities With Central Piedmont’s Transfer Tuesdays

Thinking about transferring after Central Piedmont? Don’t miss these upcoming events to connect with colleges and universities.

Transfer Tuesdays (Spring 2025)

Meet with college and university reps to get answers about admissions, programs, and campus life.

Check the schedule to see when your future school will be on campus!

Transfer Tuesdays Schedule



Spring Transfer Fair – Tue., Feb. 18 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Levine Campus, Levine II Atrium

Meet 25+ North Carolina colleges & universities—all in one place!

Get info on admissions, programs, scholarships, and student life.

Chat with admissions reps & academic advisors who are ready to help!

See the list of participating schools



Don’t miss this chance to plan your next steps.

