Live Discussion With Bisi Adigun At Charlotte Feb 14

Fri, Feb 14, 2025 | 1pm

Robinson Hall, Black Box Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

In conjunction with the UNC Charlotte Theatre department’s February 2025 production of “Playboy of the Western World, A Modern Adaptation” (by Bisi Adigun and Roddy Doyle of J.M. Synge’s 1907 world classic of the same title). The Department of Theatre will host a live discussion with one of the primary adaptors, Bisi Adigun, who is a Nigerian born playwright and theatre maker. Mr. Adigun will be joining the discussion virtually via Zoom. The discussion will focus on the process of updating and adapting a world classic for modern audiences.

The live discussion, led by Theatre Chair David Janowiak, will take place on the set of the production during the run of the show, on Friday, February 14 from 1 -2 p.m. in the Black Box Theater in Robinson Hall on the campus of UNC Charlotte. The event is free and can seat up to 75 people on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Department of Theatre at UNC Charlotte is hosting a secondary event for each of its main stage shows this season. The secondary events reflect upon and celebrate the original stories on which each of this season’s plays was inspired or based, as well as exploring the art of adaptation.



For questions about this and other companion events, please contact David Janowiak: [email protected]

