Charlotte Alumnus Jamil Steele Honored With Excellence in Leadership Award

The Black Alumni Chapter at UNC Charlotte has honored Department of Art & Art History alumnus Jamil Steele ’05 with the Excellence in Leadership Award in the category of Arts & Culture. The award was presented on February 1 at a celebratory dinner and ceremony marking the first day of Black History Month. Ten UNC Charlotte alumni received awards in a range of categories.

Steele is a successful public artist, with multiple murals on view in the Charlotte area. His work includes the “Charlotte, Past, Present, and Future Mural” in the Historic West End and a “Black Lives Matter” mural on a wood panel, which was added to the Mint Museum’s permanent collection.

Other projects include a mural on the I-77 Trade St. underpass in West Charlotte that chronicles the history of the corridor and highlights the culture of the surrounding area and the glass panels for two bus terminals on West Blvd. and Remount Rd., which honor four local African America heroes: Judy Williams, Charles Parker, Charlie Sifford, and the artist and UNC Charlotte alumnus TJ Reddy. He has also designed 11 commemorative markers along the West Blvd. corridor.

“When I graduated from UNC Charlotte in 2005 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, I left not just with a degree but with a foundation that has supported my journey ever since,” Steele said in his acceptance speech. “My time at UNC Charlotte ignited a passion for using art as a tool for storytelling and advocacy—a way to shine a light on the narratives of marginalized communities and celebrate the resilience and vitality of people who have historically been overlooked.”

A National Board certified teacher, Steele has been an arts educator in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for 18 years – the last dozen at Shamrock Gardens Elementary School. He is a Charlotte native and a graduate of West Charlotte High School.

“As a muralist, portrait artist, and educator, I see every brushstroke as an opportunity to foster understanding, build bridges, and inspire change,” he said at the awards ceremony. “Whether it’s painting murals that reflect Charlotte’s rich African American history, collaborating with communities to tell their stories, or mentoring the next generation of creative minds, my mission has always been to use art as a force for connection and transformation.”

Steele has garnered recognition on national platforms, including an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, and has been lauded as one of Charlotte’s most influential figures by QCity Metro. His contributions have also been celebrated in The Charlotte Post and Charlotte’s Pride Magazine. In accepting this latest accolade, he was quick to acknowledge those who have contributed to his success.

“UNC Charlotte taught me that creativity is not just an individual act—it’s a shared journey.”

See Steele’s work at his website, dyairart.com.

