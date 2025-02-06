How To Connect With Charlotte Alumni With LinkedIn Feb 6

Thu, Feb 06, 2025 | 1pm

http://hireaniner.charlotte.edu/3702

Discover how to easily identify and network with Charlotte alumni on LinkedIn including how to leverage connections in your job search strategy. Career Meet Ups are 30-45 minute small group sessions focused on specific topics and led by career coaches or industry professionals. Attending Career Meet Ups will also help you gain highly useful career skills that are valuable to all employers; learn more here career.charlotte.edu/careerskills Meet Ups may be virtual or in-person, and you will have the opportunity to gain information, ask questions, and get some practice. If you need accommodations to access this Meet Up, contact Brandi Ledermann, Meet Up Program Manager, at [email protected] or 704-687- 0791.

MORE >>>