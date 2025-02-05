An Opportunity Scholarship Changed Everything For Central Piedmont’s Veronica Silva Romero

When Veronica Silva Romero arrived in the United States nearly two years ago, she faced an uncertain future. She had left Ecuador, the country where she had lived for most of her life and found herself in a new place with many challenges ahead.

The barriers were daunting—financial struggles, a new language, and an unfamiliar education system. But through determination and the right opportunities, she has transformed her life in ways she never imagined.

“At first, I had no plans to continue my education after high school,” Veronica shares. “My economic situation was difficult, and college seemed out of reach. But the Opportunity Scholarship changed everything. It allowed me to achieve my goals and pursue my education.”

Veronica’s journey at Central Piedmont Community College began in November 2023 as a dual enrollment student. At that time, she was still finishing high school and uncertain about her future. The thought of college seemed unrealistic—not only because of financial difficulties, but also because English was not her first language. However, Central Piedmont provided her with invaluable resources to improve her English skills daily. “Now I can proudly say that I am bilingual,” she says with a smile.

In the summer of 2024, she graduated from high school, and just one month later, she received the Opportunity Scholarship—a full scholarship that changed the trajectory of her life. “My heart was filled with joy, and my family was so proud of me,” she recalls. “Everything started to get better from that moment.”

Adjusting to college life was challenging, especially studying in a language that was not her own. “It requires double the effort, but I face it every day with dedication and determination,” she says.

Central Piedmont has not only provided her with an education but also opened doors to experiences she never thought possible. In November 2024, she had the opportunity to attend a conference in Los Angeles—an experience that broadened her perspective and reaffirmed her dreams.

Throughout her journey, Veronica has received guidance and support from many mentors, including Kelly Herman and Dakayla Little, Central Piedmont career counselors whose encouragement through mentoring and coaching has been invaluable. Kelly and Dakayla’s support has played a key role in helping Veronica navigate the challenges of college and adjust to life in a new country.

“Central Piedmont has been there for me every step of the way,” Veronica says. “It has given me opportunities beyond the classroom—education, resources, people, and even travel.”

Now, as she continues her journey, Veronica is filled with gratitude and excitement for the future. “I am so happy to be a student at this prestigious institution. My story is proof that with perseverance and the right opportunities, anything is possible.”

She hopes to graduate in Spring 2026 with her Associate in Arts in Communications and then transfer to UNC Charlotte.

MORE >>>