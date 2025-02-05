Tony Trischka Pays Tribute To Earl Scruggs At Queens University Feb 21

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts & Civic Engagement

February 21, 2025 7:30 PM

Tony Trischka honors the music of Earl Scruggs, pioneer of the three-finger banjo style and one of the most important musicians in bluegrass. Trischka recently came into possession of extremely rare recordings of jam sessions with Scruggs and John Hartford, and he’ll be debuting Scruggs’s note-for-note solos from a few of these. Together with his ace band — Michael Daves on vocals and guitar, bassist Jared Engel, fiddler Brittany Haas and sometimes Maddie Witler on mandolin — they will trace the story of Scruggs from his childhood to his final years.

Special guest and Grammy award winner Woody Platt is best known as the former guitarist and vocalist for the Steep Canyon Rangers, a bluegrass band formed in North Carolina that often plays with comedian/banjoist Steve Martin.

Tickets $29-$55 | $15 Students