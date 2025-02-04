Charlotte Professor Kyle Spence Named To Gambrell Faculty Fellows

UNC Charlotte Assistant Professor of Architecture Kyle Spence has been named to the 2025 cohort of Gambrell Faculty Fellows. The UNC Charlotte Urban Institute established the Gambrell Faculty Fellows program in 2018 as a result of the Charlotte Opportunity Insights Partnership. The program provides competitive grants up to $18,000 for short-term, faculty-facilitated research projects related to economic mobility. This year’s cohort includes six faculty from across the university who will study critical quality of life issues and economic challenges facing the Charlotte region.

Spence’s Gambrell project, “Roots of Change: Community-Engaged Planning and Sustainable Agriculture in Charlotte,” brings together architecture and urban design students with Deep Roots CPS Farm, a Black-owned urban farm in Northwest Charlotte, to investigate the farm’s impact on the surrounding community and its role in fostering economic opportunity. Through data collection methods, including workshops and participatory action research, the project will examine the economic, social, and environmental implications of urban farming and develop planning solutions for the farm’s expansion.

Read more about the Spence’s project and the other Gambrell Faculty Fellows in this article.

