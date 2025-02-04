Distinguished Charlotte Professor Dr. Susan Trammel Wins International Patent Award

By ARIANNA HARPER

Edited by DR. BARBARA LASH

The UNC Charlotte Division of Research (DR) is proud to share that Dr. Susan Trammell, Professor of Physics and Optical Science at the UNC Charlotte Klein College of Science, earned 3rd place in the 2024 Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University (PMU)-National Academy of Inventors (NAI) International Patent Award. This remarkable recognition celebrates Dr. Trammell’s dedication to advancing the medical field and enhancing patient care, while highlighting UNC Charlotte’s growing global reputation for groundbreaking research and innovation.

The PMU-NAI International Patent Award celebrates patents and inventions that have a transformative societal impact. Dr. Trammell received the award December 12th, 2024, at a special ceremony at PMU’s campus in the Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Trammell’s achievement places her among an elite group of innovators standing out from a competitive pool of applicants from around the world representing over 30 advanced research institutions.

Laura Peter, Executive Director of the Office of Research Commercialization and Partnerships at UNC Charlotte, shared, “Dr. Trammell’s recognition by the PMU-NAI International Patent Award is a powerful testament to UNC Charlotte’s commitment to driving innovation that solves pressing global challenges. Her groundbreaking work in biomedical imaging and surgical interventions exemplifies our mission to translate cutting-edge research into impactful real-world solutions. Furthermore, this achievement highlights the critical importance of patents and intellectual property protection, which ensures that innovative ideas are safeguarded and can be effectively commercialized to make a lasting impact on society.”

Dr. Trammell shared, “I am truly honored to receive this award from PMU and the NAI. This award not only highlights the significance of my research, but also celebrates the collaborative efforts of my colleagues and students at UNC Charlotte. I’m optimistic about the potential impact our work can have on advancing medical technologies and improving patient care worldwide.”

Dr. Trammell’s Contributions

As a distinguished Professor of Physics and Optical Science, Dr. Trammell has made remarkable strides in advancing biomedical applications. Her cutting-edge research focuses on:

Biomedical imaging

Mid-IR/thermal imaging in medicine

Surgical navigation

Image-guided surgical interventions

Dr. Trammell’s pioneering innovative work has led to patents with the potential to revolutionize medical procedures and significantly enhance patient outcomes. Her work is setting the stage for transformative changes in the medical field.

Impact on UNC Charlotte

Dr. John Daniels, Vice Chancellor for Research at UNC Charlotte, highlighted the broader impact of Dr. Trammell’s achievement, stating, “Dr. Trammell’s success brings international recognition to UNC Charlotte and inspires our entire research community. Her work exemplifies how our faculty’s innovations can translate into tangible benefits for society, reinforcing our position as a leading research institution.”

Dr. Trammell’s 3rd place award includes $10,000 to advance the commercialization of her patented technology. This prestigious honor adds to her growing list of accolades which includes the ISBER 2023 Best Paper Award and the Bonnie Cone Fellowship from UNC Charlotte highlighting her continued excellence in research and innovation.

The PMU-NAI International Patent Award

The PMU-NAI International Patent Award serves to celebrate inventors who are not only advancing groundbreaking ideas but also ensuring that their inventions can make a meaningful impact on society. Dr. Paul Sanberg, President of the NAI, emphasized the importance of this award, stating, “This award highlights the importance of intellectual property protection and the value of the U.S. patent not just within the U.S., but across the globe”.

Dr. Trammell’s recognition by the PMU-NAI International Patent Award marks another milestone in UNC Charlotte’s growing legacy of innovation and research excellence. Her achievement reflects the university’s commitment to supporting faculty in their pursuit of groundbreaking discoveries and their translation into meaningful real-world applications.

