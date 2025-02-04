Mentor Of The Year Kris Seberry Credits Charlotte’s UTOP For His Success

By SUSAN MESSINA

As an incoming first-year student, Kris Seberry had convinced himself that he would find the University Transition Opportunities Program unenjoyable — even unnecessary. Although he longed for a traditional college experience after completing high school during the COVID pandemic, Seberry, a self-described loner, hesitated to enroll in UNC Charlotte’s signature six-week summer program for first-time-in-college students. Fortunately, he took the advice of his older brother Kevin ‘23, a past UTOP attendee, and decided to give it a try.

It didn’t take long for Seberry to realize his choice was the right one. “With UTOP, I met people who still are part of my life, earned seven college credits and became familiar with the campus,” he said. “It gave me a great head start on the fall semester.”

Now as he prepares to graduate from UNC Charlotte this spring with a degree in computer science — after returning to UTOP twice to serve as a mentor — Seberry’s enthusiasm for UTOP is stronger than ever.

Established in 1986, UTOP supports underrepresented students as they transition from high school to college. Through two six-week sessions that in 2024 served a total of 158 students, its highest number to date, the program combines an introduction to rigorous, college-level academics and student support services as well as the opportunity to meet new people, navigate campus and begin to build a network that includes other students, peer mentors, and faculty and staff members.

Living on campus for the length of the program, students experience classrooms and the library, dining halls and recreation facilities. Fees cover accommodations, meals, tuition and group activities, such as bowling, arts and culture excursions, and off-campus weekend trips. Scholarships are available to those with demonstrated need.

In 2022, Charlotte-based Bank of America invested $2.5 million in UTOP to make participation a reality for an additional 300 students through 2027, a gift that Means indicates has contributed significantly to the program’s growth and the development of new opportunities.

