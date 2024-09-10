Cool Cars And Vehicles At Central Piedmont Auto Show
Calling all car enthusiasts! Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Cars and Conversation Fundraiser Auto Show at Central Piedmont Community College’s Levine Campus. This family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity to admire cool cars, trucks, and motorcycles while supporting a great cause.
Event Snapshot:
Date: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Location: Levine Campus
Admission: $5 General | $20 Vehicle Show Registration
Event Highlights:
Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show: Show off your ride or enjoy browsing the diverse selection of vehicles.
Live DJ & Music: Keep the vibe going while you explore the show.
Food Trucks: Enjoy delicious eats from local vendors.
Giveaways & Contests: Participate in raffles, contests, and win exciting door prizes!
Tours: Take a tour of Central Piedmont’s facilities.
Supporting a Cause: Proceeds benefit the Central Piedmont SKILLS USA Automotive Clubs.