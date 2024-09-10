Cool Cars And Vehicles At Central Piedmont Auto Show

Calling all car enthusiasts! Don’t miss the 2nd Annual Cars and Conversation Fundraiser Auto Show at Central Piedmont Community College’s Levine Campus. This family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity to admire cool cars, trucks, and motorcycles while supporting a great cause.

Event Snapshot:

Date: Sat., Sept. 14

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Levine Campus

Admission: $5 General | $20 Vehicle Show Registration



Event Highlights:

Car/Truck/Motorcycle Show: Show off your ride or enjoy browsing the diverse selection of vehicles.

Live DJ & Music: Keep the vibe going while you explore the show.

Food Trucks: Enjoy delicious eats from local vendors.

Giveaways & Contests: Participate in raffles, contests, and win exciting door prizes!

Tours: Take a tour of Central Piedmont’s facilities.

Supporting a Cause: Proceeds benefit the Central Piedmont SKILLS USA Automotive Clubs.

