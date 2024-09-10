Queens University Alum Hannah Aspden Completes Competition At Paralympics Paris

Queens University of Charlotte Alum Hannah Aspden ’22 finished out her 2024 Paralympics Paris campaign this past week, competing in the women’s 100-meter backstroke (S9), women’s 100-meter freestyle (S9), and the mixed 4×100-meter medley relay.

In the 100-meter backstroke (S9), Aspden qualified for the finals with a time of 1:12.74, earning a second-place finish. In the finals, she finished in sixth place with a time of 1:12.77.

In the 100-meter freestyle (S9), Aspden also finished in sixth place in the prelims, finishing with a time of 1:06.83. Aspden did not qualify for the finals in this event.

In the mixed relay, the team of Aspden, Morgan Ray, Christie Raleigh Crossley, and Yaseen El-Demerdash finished with a time of 4:33.65, placing sixth.

