Walk The Yellow Brick Road At Charlotte

By KYLE GIBILARO

Don’t miss your chance to walk the iconic Yellow Brick Road at The Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City, where magic and nostalgia collide to celebrate The Wizard of Oz. In conjunction with the 2024 CharlOz Festival and in recognition of the 85th anniversary of the original film, the Projective Eye Gallery is bringing the whimsical charm of the Land of Oz to Charlotte with an exhibit drawn from the North Carolina theme park’s collection.

Organized by the College of Arts + Architecture in collaboration with the Land of Oz, the Projective Eye Gallery has transformed into a vibrant tribute to the classic tale and to the creativity behind the theme park. As you wander the Yellow Brick Road, you will see costumes, props, photos, memorabilia, and even a documentary showcasing the park’s origins.

The Land of Oz, located in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, first opened its doors in 1970, inspired by the world created in The Wizard of Oz. Founded by Grover Robbins and designed by Jack Pentes, the park offered a magical experience where guests could stroll along the Yellow Brick Road exploring different sets from the movie and interacting with their beloved characters from the series. Although the park faced difficulties and closed in 1980, it still holds special events and tours such as the “Autumn at Oz,” in which the park opens for three weekends each September. These events offer guests the opportunity to experience the park’s nostalgic charm and magical settings.

The exhibition at the Projective Eye Gallery is just one piece of the CharlOz festival this month. Other events and venues will include Gregory Maguire, the author of Wicked, speaking at Knight Theater, author talks and family activities at ImaginOn, and a presentation from Gita Dorothy Morena, the great-granddaughter of Oz author L. Frank Baum, to just name a few. The Projective Eye Gallery will host an exhibition reception and festival celebration on Sunday, September 29. See the full festival schedule at the CharlOz website.

Whether you’re a devoted fan of the Oz universe or curious about what the Land of Oz has to offer, this exhibit is a must-see. Enter the Emerald City to experience what has captivated audiences for over eight decades and see the rich history the Land of Oz has to offer. The exhibition is on view through the end of October.

