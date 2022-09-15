Davidson College Alumnus Stephen Curry Refurbishes Local Basketball Court

One day after the “Stephen Curry for 3” event at Davidson College, Stephen Curry ’10 announced that the basketball court at the Ada Jenkins Center, a nonprofit in Davidson with deep ties to the college, would be refurbished by his Curry Brand with Under Armour; the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation he started with his wife, Ayesha Curry; and The Summit Foundation.

The Ada Jenkins Center in Davidson, North Carolina, joins locations around the country as the latest to benefit from Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s effort to invest in 20 safe places to play by the year 2025. At a Sept. 1 event, children who attend the center’s afterschool programs celebrated the news that their gymnasium would soon be transformed with Davidson Wildcat basketball players and reps from the partner organizations.

