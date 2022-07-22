Davidson College Scholar Wins A Fulbright To Study Climate Change’s Impact 

Virginia Gilliland plans to spend a lot of next year under water. Her path often leads there; from her early years as a competitive swimmer to Davidson College’s women’s swim team to the countless hours she’s spent in oceans and labs, researching aquatic life. Now Gilliland ’22 has received a prestigious research award to study climate change’s impact on the fishing communities along Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. She’s one of six new Davidson alumni named as finalists for the 2022-2023 Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

