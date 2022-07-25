UNC Charlotte And Kendra Scott Partner For Ellis Reed Parlier Fund
UNC Charlotte and boutique jeweler Kendra Scott are partnering for a fundraising event to benefit the Ellis Reed Parlier Scholarship.
Scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, the fundraiser will be at Kendra Scott’s SouthPark location. Shoppers whose In-store purchases total $100 or more will receive a free gift, while supplies last.
Parlier was one of two students who died in a campus shooting April 30, 2019, that also injured four students. His mother and sister collaborated with Kendra Scott to create jewelry, which will be available for purchase during the event.