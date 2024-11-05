De-Stress Event At Central Piedmont Nov 13

Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Feeling the pressure of upcoming finals? Take a breather and join us for a De-Stress Event! It’s the perfect way to unwind and recharge before hitting the books again.

  • Activities Include:
  • Coping Kits: Create your own personalized kit filled with stress-relief goodies.
  • Aromatherapy: Mix and make your own soothing scents.
  • Coloring: Tap into your creative side with some relaxing coloring.
  • Event Details:
  • Date: Wed., Nov. 13
  • Time: Noon – 2:30 p.m.
  • Location: Harris Campus, Harris Building 1 Lobby

Questions? Contact Brittany Lutton at brittany.lutton@cpcc.edu.

Come de-stress with us and head into finals feeling refreshed and ready.

