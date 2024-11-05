De-Stress Event At Central Piedmont Nov 13
Feeling the pressure of upcoming finals? Take a breather and join us for a De-Stress Event! It’s the perfect way to unwind and recharge before hitting the books again.
- Activities Include:
- Coping Kits: Create your own personalized kit filled with stress-relief goodies.
- Aromatherapy: Mix and make your own soothing scents.
- Coloring: Tap into your creative side with some relaxing coloring.
- Event Details:
- Date: Wed., Nov. 13
- Time: Noon – 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Harris Campus, Harris Building 1 Lobby
Questions? Contact Brittany Lutton at brittany.lutton@cpcc.edu.
Come de-stress with us and head into finals feeling refreshed and ready.