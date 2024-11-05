De-Stress Event At Central Piedmont Nov 13

Feeling the pressure of upcoming finals? Take a breather and join us for a De-Stress Event! It’s the perfect way to unwind and recharge before hitting the books again.

Activities Include:

Coping Kits: Create your own personalized kit filled with stress-relief goodies.

Aromatherapy: Mix and make your own soothing scents.

Coloring: Tap into your creative side with some relaxing coloring.



Event Details:

Date: Wed., Nov. 13

Time: Noon – 2:30 p.m.

Location: Harris Campus, Harris Building 1 Lobby



Questions? Contact Brittany Lutton at brittany.lutton@cpcc.edu.

Come de-stress with us and head into finals feeling refreshed and ready.

