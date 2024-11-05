JCSU President Valerie Kinloch Inspires The Vote At Harris/Walz Rally In Charlotte

JCSU’s 15th President, Dr. Valerie Kinloch, encouraged early voting at the Harris/Walz rally in Charlotte. She was the first to take the stage in an inspiring speech that put HBCUs and the needs of students front and center.

President Barack Obama rallied the crowd in a rousing speech. Congresswoman Alma Adams, Josh Stein, and Eric Holder also took the stage at the Charlotte Convention Center. Valerie Kinloch Barack Obama Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, PhD Vice President Kamala Harris

