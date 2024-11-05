Charlotte Ranked Among Top Universities In The USA For Career Outcomes

UNC Charlotte has been recognized as one of the top 30 universities in the United States for career outcomes and return on investment for international students, according to the 2024 F1 Hire Career Outcome University Ranking, released Oct. 16.



The ranking, compiled using federal data sources by the international career management website F1 Hire, considers four factors: average salary, ratio of salary to tuition, ratio of the total number of international students to the number of permanent residency applicants and the total number of student Permanent Labor Certification applicants.



Charlotte is No. 27 out of 275 ranked universities and No. 1 among universities in the Carolinas.



“This national ranking reinforces what we often hear from our international alumni: UNC Charlotte combines robust academic programs with access to one of the nation’s most dynamic job markets and delivers an exceptional return on investment,” said Joël Gallegos, associate provost of international programs. “Charlotte international graduates are being placed in leading companies in North Carolina and across the U.S. and earning salaries significantly above the national average.”

Notably, Charlotte is one of four — all public universities located in high-growth states — to rank in the top 75 in all four categories. Other high performers were San Jose State University, which is No. 1 overall; the University of Florida; and San Diego State University.



According to F1 Hire, the ranking aims to provide an objective benchmark for how effectively institutions transform international students into successful careers in the United States.



Charlotte 2023 graduates who participated in optional practical training earned an average salary of $151,346. This salary is 22% higher than the national average for OPT graduates, according to F1 Hire data.

The largest regions for UNC Charlotte’s OPT graduates include Charlotte, Seattle, San Francisco/San Jose, New York and Raleigh-Durham.



The top countries of origin for Charlotte OPT for F-1 students are India, Bangladesh, China, Iran and Nigeria. The vast majority earned master’s degrees across several graduate programs:

Charlotte is home to approximately 2,000 international students from 92 countries and is among the top 85 institutions in the country for hosting international students and third in the Carolinas.



