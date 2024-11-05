Charlotte Celebrates National First-Generation College Student Week
UNC Charlotte is celebrating National First-Generation College Student Day with a week of events for First-Generation Niners! From Nov. 4-10, individuals can attend events, meet and connect with other first-gen students, pick up free swag and celebrate the accomplishments of the University’s first-gen community. Students who attend two or more events will have a chance to win an exclusive #IAmAFirstGenNiner T-shirt!
Here’s what’s happening throughout the week:
Monday, Nov. 4
First-Generation Kickoff
9:30 to 11 a.m., Belk Plaza
Kick off the week with a gathering of first-gen students and supporters! Start your week on a high note with a hot drink and get a first-gen swag bag.
Volunteer at Jamil Niner Student Pantry
2 to 4 p.m., Jamil Niner Student Pantry
Give back to campus by volunteering at the Jamil Niner Food Pantry. Support fellow students while making a difference in the Charlotte community.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
First-Generation Resource Fair
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., CHHS/CoED Plaza
Celebrate the contributions of first-gen students at the heart of campus! Explore campus resources all in one place, pick up some swag and meet others who are blazing the trail at UNC Charlotte.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
First-Gen Speed Friending
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Popp Martin Student Union, Room 200
Make new connections with fellow first-gen students in a fun, fast-paced setting. Speed friending is a great way to expand your network and find support in the campus community.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Volunteer at Jamil Niner Student Pantry
2 to 4 p.m., Jamil Niner Student Pantry
Give back to campus by volunteering at the Jamil Niner Student Pantry. Support fellow students while making a difference in the Charlotte community.
Thursday, Nov. 7
First-Generation Game Night
6 to 8 p.m., Cone After Hours
Bring your friends and unwind at game night! Enjoy an evening of board games, friendly competition and relaxation with other first-gen students.
Friday, Nov. 8
National First-Generation College Student Day
First-Generation Cookout
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Star Quad/West Quad
Join this cookout to celebrate National First-Gen Day! Enjoy food, music and great company to recognize the accomplishments of first-gen students.
First-Generation Graduation Celebration
6 to 8 p.m., McKnight Hall, Lucas Room
Help honor graduating first-gen students at this special celebration. Graduates will be recognized for their achievements as they prepare to embark on the next chapters of their journeys.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Tri-Alpha Induction Ceremony
2 to 3:30 p.m., University Cone Center, McKnight Hall
The week concludes with the Tri-Alpha Induction Ceremony, welcoming new members into this prestigious honor society for first-generation college students.