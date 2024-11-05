Charlotte Celebrates National First-Generation College Student Week

UNC Charlotte is celebrating National First-Generation College Student Day with a week of events for First-Generation Niners! From Nov. 4-10, individuals can attend events, meet and connect with other first-gen students, pick up free swag and celebrate the accomplishments of the University’s first-gen community. Students who attend two or more events will have a chance to win an exclusive #IAmAFirstGenNiner T-shirt!

Here’s what’s happening throughout the week:

Monday, Nov. 4



First-Generation Kickoff

9:30 to 11 a.m., Belk Plaza

Kick off the week with a gathering of first-gen students and supporters! Start your week on a high note with a hot drink and get a first-gen swag bag.

Volunteer at Jamil Niner Student Pantry

2 to 4 p.m., Jamil Niner Student Pantry

Give back to campus by volunteering at the Jamil Niner Food Pantry. Support fellow students while making a difference in the Charlotte community.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

First-Generation Resource Fair

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., CHHS/CoED Plaza

Celebrate the contributions of first-gen students at the heart of campus! Explore campus resources all in one place, pick up some swag and meet others who are blazing the trail at UNC Charlotte.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

First-Gen Speed Friending

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Popp Martin Student Union, Room 200

Make new connections with fellow first-gen students in a fun, fast-paced setting. Speed friending is a great way to expand your network and find support in the campus community.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Volunteer at Jamil Niner Student Pantry

2 to 4 p.m., Jamil Niner Student Pantry

Give back to campus by volunteering at the Jamil Niner Student Pantry. Support fellow students while making a difference in the Charlotte community.

Thursday, Nov. 7

First-Generation Game Night

6 to 8 p.m., Cone After Hours

Bring your friends and unwind at game night! Enjoy an evening of board games, friendly competition and relaxation with other first-gen students.

Friday, Nov. 8

National First-Generation College Student Day

First-Generation Cookout

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Star Quad/West Quad

Join this cookout to celebrate National First-Gen Day! Enjoy food, music and great company to recognize the accomplishments of first-gen students.

First-Generation Graduation Celebration

6 to 8 p.m., McKnight Hall, Lucas Room

Help honor graduating first-gen students at this special celebration. Graduates will be recognized for their achievements as they prepare to embark on the next chapters of their journeys.

Sunday, Nov. 10

Tri-Alpha Induction Ceremony

2 to 3:30 p.m., University Cone Center, McKnight Hall

The week concludes with the Tri-Alpha Induction Ceremony, welcoming new members into this prestigious honor society for first-generation college students.

